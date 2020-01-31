Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Blalock Kite. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Central Baptist Church 1120 Lake Joy Rd. Warner Robins , GA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Central Baptist Church 1120 Lake Joy Rd. Warner Robins , GA View Map Visitation 3:00 PM Westview Cemetery Abbey Chapel Atlanta , GA View Map Graveside service Following Services Westview Cemetery Abbey Chapel Atlanta , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Blalock Kite

January 28, 1936 - January 29, 2020

Warner Robins, GA- Louise Blalock Kite passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. She is now present with the Lord after 84 years of devotion to her Savior, family and friends. She is survived by her children, Joy Kite Hurst (Bill) and Robert Andrew "Andy" Kite (Karl Martin).

Louise was born on January 28, 1936 in Adairsville, GA to the late Ernest and Annie Mae Blalock. She grew up surrounded by her brothers and cousins in the Sonoraville farming community, a place which always remained special to her. Upon graduation from high school, she moved to Atlanta. There, she attended business school and became a bookkeeper for the Holbook-Myers Company, where she worked happily for 46 years. She also joined the First Baptist Church of Atlanta, where she met and married Robert Andrew "Bob" Kite. Louise and Bob settled in Decatur, where they lovingly raised their family and she cared for him until his death in 2010.

Louise's faith was an essential component of her life and she was a steadfast member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta for 60 years. She demonstrated her commitment to sharing the Gospel by leading the Girls in Action mission group, she expressed her love of children by regularly volunteering in the nursery, and she shared her love of reading by serving in the media library for many years. In 2012, she moved to Perry, GA to be near her daughter and son-in-law. During this final chapter of her earthly life, she devotedly attended Central Baptist Church of Warner Robins, joining Bill Conrad's Sunday School class and making dear new friends.

Her life blessed many people and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.

A visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Craig Hartzog officiating. A second visitation along with a graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. that afternoon at Westview Cemetery Abbey Chapel in Atlanta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Louise to Central Baptist Church, 1120 Lake Joy Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

