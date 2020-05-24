Louise C. Bryant
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise C. Bryant
July 23, 1919 - May 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Louise C. Bryant, age 100, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Carlyle Place in Macon, Georgia. She was born Mary Louise Cox in 1919 and moved to Macon in 1958 as Louise (Mrs. Z Sweeney) Sikes. She was active in the medical auxiliary, the Republican party, and was on the Medical Center and Medcen, now Navicent, boards.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read her full obituary and to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Louise C. Bryant



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 23, 2020
Dear Sikes family, Im sorry to hear of your mothers passing. Sincerely, Derry
Derry Burns
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved