Louise C. Bryant
July 23, 1919 - May 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Louise C. Bryant, age 100, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Carlyle Place in Macon, Georgia. She was born Mary Louise Cox in 1919 and moved to Macon in 1958 as Louise (Mrs. Z Sweeney) Sikes. She was active in the medical auxiliary, the Republican party, and was on the Medical Center and Medcen, now Navicent, boards.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read her full obituary and to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Louise C. Bryant
July 23, 1919 - May 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Louise C. Bryant, age 100, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Carlyle Place in Macon, Georgia. She was born Mary Louise Cox in 1919 and moved to Macon in 1958 as Louise (Mrs. Z Sweeney) Sikes. She was active in the medical auxiliary, the Republican party, and was on the Medical Center and Medcen, now Navicent, boards.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read her full obituary and to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Louise C. Bryant
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.