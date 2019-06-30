Louise Christie Griffin
June 27, 2019
Juliette, GA- Louise Christie Griffin went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 27, 2019. Funeral Services and burial will be private with Reverend Jimmy Corbitt officiating.
Louise loved spending time with her family and friends, giving her time and energy to others in an example of Christian caring and compassion. She was an accomplished seamstress who spent many hours sewing for her family and friends. Her family will cherish all the fond memories of spending time with her, learning from her, and simply knowing the great love of a Godly mother and grandmother. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
She was retired from the Medical Center of Central Georgia (Navicent Health) after 25 years of service. The majority of her career was spent as the registrar of the nursing school, where she loved working with students and helping them as they pursued nursing degrees.
She was preceded in death by husbands Rufus Samuel Christie and William Reid Griffin.
She is survived by her daughters Martha Mathews (John) of Juliette, Georgia and Carol Gramling McCay of Gray, Georgia; grandchildren, Lauren Dykes (Michael) of Macon, Georgia, Katie Bridges (Sim) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and Jason Gramling (Megan) of Orangeburg, South Carolina; great grandchildren Cooper, Elin and Cason Dykes, Lucy Kate and Annalise Bridges, Jamie and Christie Gramling; sister, Frances Cason Brady of Melbourne, Florida and brother, Paul Cason (Gloria) of Shenandoah, Virginia.
The family may be contacted at the residence.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Louise Christie Griffin
Published in The Telegraph on June 30, 2019