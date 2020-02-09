Louise Collins Flanders Lee
4/3/1926 - 2/6/2020
Byron, Georgia- Louise Collins Flanders Lee, 93, of Byron and formerly of Cobbtown, died Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 at the Medical Center of Central Georgia in Macon. Born in Collins, she was a daughter of Randolph Doyle Collins and Alvada Frances Overstreet Collins and was the last of seven children. Mrs. Lee was a member of Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church. She worked in catalogue sales for Sears in Vidalia for several years and was a homemaker. Mrs. Lee loved to sew, sing and play the piano. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Steve Flanders, Randy Flanders, and her husband, John William Lee, Jr. Surviving are two sons, Jackie "Jack" Wayne Flanders of Byron and his wife, Carolyn and Robert Michael "Mike" Flanders of Lizella and his wife, Shirley; a daughter-in-law, Patty Flanders of Macon; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held 3 o'clock in the afternoon, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobbtown. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o'clock in the afternoon, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobbtown. Interment will be in Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobbtown is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020