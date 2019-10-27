Louise Collins Hunnicutt
June 16, 1933 - October 24, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Louise Collins Hunnicutt, 86, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12 noon in the Covenant Life Cathedral Church. The family will have a visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. till service time in the church. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Bob Hunnicutt will officiate.
Born in Macon, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Hightower Collins. She was the widow of Kenneth Hunnicutt.
Mrs. Hunnicutt was a founding member of the Covenant Life Cathedral Church and served as Sunday school Superintendent for many years. She was a retired bookkeeper with a local animal shelter for over 25 years.
She is survived by her son, Bob Hunnicutt(Faye), and daughter, Debra H. Wilcher(Roderick) Five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Covenant Life Cathedral Church, 4543 Bloomfield Road Macon, Georgia 31206.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2019