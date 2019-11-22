Louise Donnan Priester
August 5, 1921 - November 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Louise Donnan Priester passed away on Wednesday, November 20th. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 24th at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Teresa Edwards and the Reverend Cass H. DuCharme officiating. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon 31210 or , 804 Cherry St Ste A, Macon, GA 31201.
Mrs. Priester was born in Macon, Georgia on August 5, 1921 to the late Homer Edwin Donnan and Nell Cobb Donnan. She attended Alexander II and Miller High School for Girls. She graduated from LaGrange College in 1942 with degrees in History and English. She obtained a Master of Education from Mercer University in 1966.
She married Wyman Jesse Priester, Jr. on 22 April 1943.
She is a retired teacher who taught in Bibb County Schools (Miller and Mark Smith). She also taught at Robert E Lee High School in Upson Country during World War II.
Mrs. Priester taught Kindergarten Sunday School at Centenary United Methodist Church for almost 20 years and then taught Adult Sunday School at Forest Hills United Methodist Church for about 30 years. She was active in the American Camelia Society and earned a qualification as a Judge.
She enjoyed reading, needlework, playing bridge, ballroom dancing and sharing her pressed flower creations with friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Wyman Jesse Priester, Jr. and her sister, Mildred Donnan Grahl. Survivors include sons Wyman Jesse Priester III (Claire) of Newark, DE; Donnan Edwin Priester of Wilmington, DE; and David Cobb Priester (Lynn) of Gray, GA; seven grandchildren and two great -grandchildren.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019