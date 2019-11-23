Louise Donnan Priester
August 5, 1921 - November 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Louise Donnan Priester passed away on Wednesday, November 20th. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 24th at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Teresa Edwards and the Reverend Cass H. DuCharme officiating. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon 31210 or , 804 Cherry St Ste A, Macon, GA 31201.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Louise Donnan Priester
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 23, 2019