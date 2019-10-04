Louise E Simmons
February 18, 1939 - September 26. 2019
Gray, GA- Mrs. Louise E. Simmons, 80, passed on September 26, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church (Clinton) Gray, GA at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Black Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors: a daughter, Jennifer L. Simmons; a son, Jeffrey (Lanell) Simmons; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 1 sister and one brother.
Collins Funeral Home, Gray, GA is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Louise E Simmons
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019