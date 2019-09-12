Louise Elaine Casteel
September 14, 1938 - September 9, 2019
Gray, GA- Louise Elaine Casteel, 80, of Gray, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 9, 2019 leaving a legacy of kindness, gentleness and love. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00AM at Northridge Baptist Church, Macon, Georgia. The family will begin greeting friends at 10am at the church. Burial will be private at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Louise Elaine Casteel
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019