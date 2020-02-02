Louise Ellen Livingston
Aug. 13, 1927 - Feb. 1, 2020
Gray, GA- Louise Ellen Livingston, 92, passed away on February 1, 2020. The family will have a time of visitation to greet friends on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd, Macon, Ga.
Mrs. Livingston was preceded in death by her husband; Eugene Livingston.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, her daughters; Katherine Neal Murray (Harry Loyd), and Ellen J Casey (Kevin). Grandchildren; Harry Loyd Murray, Jr. (Shannon), Terry Neil Murray, Kevin Daniel Murray, and Ellen Victoria Shae Lavender (Christopher). As well as 13 great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Louise Ellen Livingston
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020