Louise Fay Adams
1935 - 2020
April 16, 1935 - August 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Louise Fay Adams passed Friday, August 7, 2020. Burial will be private at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Born in Taylor County, Georgia in 1935, Fay was the first child born to Louise and Bernard Adams. She lived most of her life in Macon, Georgia. Although she never had children of her own, she helped raise a generation for family and friends. She loved the Atlanta Braves, Elvis, and NASCAR, in that order.
She is predeceased by her mother and father.
Survivors include her siblings: Linda A. Crowe and Sara Ann (Vernon) Tidwell, both of Gray, Georgia; and Archie B. (Helen) Adams of Melbourne, Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Fay's memory to Magnolia Manor, and extends its thanks to the staff there for providing a safe, caring environment, making it possible for Fay to live independently in her later years.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2020.
