LOUISE HOLT
1943 - August 7, 2020
Eastman, GA- MRS. ANNIE LOUISE McCRANIE HOLT, age 77, of Eastman, GA, died Friday, August 7, 2020.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11:00AM Sunday, August 16, at Fair Haven Baptist Church Cemetery.
Louise was a member and former choir director at Fair Haven Baptist Church, a graduate of Dodge County High School, and a retired civil service employee for Robins AFB. She was the daughter of the late Mollie Lucile Wrye McCranie and David Oscar McCranie and widow of Albert Lewis Holt.
She is survived by her Step-Son – Mike Holt; 6 Siblings – Grady McCranie, E.D. McCranie (Joyce), Patricia Jones (Emmett), Dottie Rogers (Larry), Chip McCranie (Ramona), and June Dupree (Josie). Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements. www.stokes-southerland.com View the online memorial for LOUISE HOLT