Louise Holt
1943 - 2020
LOUISE HOLT
1943 - August 7, 2020
Eastman, GA- MRS. ANNIE LOUISE McCRANIE HOLT, age 77, of Eastman, GA, died Friday, August 7, 2020.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11:00AM Sunday, August 16, at Fair Haven Baptist Church Cemetery.
Louise was a member and former choir director at Fair Haven Baptist Church, a graduate of Dodge County High School, and a retired civil service employee for Robins AFB. She was the daughter of the late Mollie Lucile Wrye McCranie and David Oscar McCranie and widow of Albert Lewis Holt.
She is survived by her Step-Son – Mike Holt; 6 Siblings – Grady McCranie, E.D. McCranie (Joyce), Patricia Jones (Emmett), Dottie Rogers (Larry), Chip McCranie (Ramona), and June Dupree (Josie). Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements. www.stokes-southerland.com


View the online memorial for LOUISE HOLT



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fair Haven Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home Inc
206 Fifth Ave
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-3262
