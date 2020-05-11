Louise Maynard
1930 - 2020
Louise Maynard
August 30, 1930 - May 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Mrs. Louise Maynard are 2:00PM, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Little Rogers C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Thomaston Road, Macon. Survivors include; one daughter; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two devoted nephews; and many other loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family: Christie Pollard, 689 Sapp Street; Macon, GA 31204. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon


View the online memorial for Louise Maynard


Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Little Rogers C.M.E. Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
