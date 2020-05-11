Louise Maynard
August 30, 1930 - May 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Mrs. Louise Maynard are 2:00PM, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Little Rogers C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Thomaston Road, Macon. Survivors include; one daughter; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two devoted nephews; and many other loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family: Christie Pollard, 689 Sapp Street; Macon, GA 31204. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon
View the online memorial for Louise Maynard
Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2020.