Louise Nobles Grizzard
March 29, 1928 - September 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Louise Nobles Grizzard, 91, passed away on September 16, 2019. The family will greet friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Pastor David Garrett officiating. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests that memorials be made to Heartland Hospice, 3312 Northside Drive, Suite D250, Macon, Georgia 31210.
She was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Oscar Wilson and Gladys Jordan Nobles. Mrs. Grizzard is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert E. Grizzard; siblings, Jack L. Nobles, Margaret Nobles Kermicle, Oscar Paul Nobles, and Rose Nobles Pittman. She was a graduate of AL Miller High School and a longtime member of Cherokee Heights Baptist Church, now known as New Heights Baptist Church. Mrs. Grizzard was retired from Keebler Cookie Company since 1979. She was an avid reader and gardener. Mrs. Grizzard loved exercising, including walking three miles each day. She was a faithful Cherry Blossom attendee. Most of all she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister.
Survivors include her children, Hubert Charles (Arline) Grizzard, Michael Nobles (Debra) Grizzard, and Bonnie Louise (Russ) Pierce; grandchildren, Jason Michael (Lynn) Grizzard, Christi Grizzard (Ryan) Patterson, Joshua Burton, Chase Grizzard, and Julie Nicole Burden; eight great grandchildren; sister, Mildred Nobles Donaldson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Brookdale of Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019