Louise Nobles Grizzard
March 29, 1928 - September 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Louise Nobles Grizzard, 91, passed away on September 16, 2019. The family will greet friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Pastor David Garrett officiating. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests that memorials be made to Heartland Hospice, 3312 Northside Drive, Suite D250, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019