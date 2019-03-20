Louise Owens Clark
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Owens Clark.
May 5, 1936 - March 16, 2019
Ft. Valley, GA- Services for Louise Owens Clark are 1:00PM, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Feed Center Outreach Ministry with interment at Willowlake Memorial Gardens. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Ft. Valley
View the online memorial for Louise Owens Clark
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019