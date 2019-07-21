Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Schram Kaplan. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Memorial service 2:30 PM Temple Beth Israel Macon , GA View Map Visitation Following Services Temple Beth Israel Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Schram Kaplan

July 9, 1940 - July 18, 2019

Macon, GA- Louise Schram Kaplan, 79, died peacefully on July 18, 2019 following a stroke in early June. Born in Chicago, Illinois on July 9, 1940 to the late Lena Greenebaum Schram and William Schoenbrun Schram, she spent her teenage years in suburban Highland Park, Illinois. She attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated from Milton College, after which she lived with a family in Copenhagen, Denmark for several months while working at Georg Jensen.

Louise was visiting family in Macon when she met her future husband on a blind date; they corresponded while she was living abroad and married in 1963 after a brief courtship. Upon moving to Macon, she taught at Agnes Barden Elementary for a year before starting a family. Once her children were grown, she worked at Goodwill Industries and owned a women's clothing store called The Tulip Tree.

Louise found her passion after becoming certified to help children with learning differences improve their reading ability, comprehension and study skills. She adored the children she tutored, some of whom she "adopted" as her own, maintaining relationships with them for the rest of her life. Helping children had become so important to her that in recent years she volunteered in Bibb County public schools, helping underprivileged children with their academic struggles and reading skills.

Louise was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She nurtured and encouraged those around her, and had a special way of connecting with people, encouraging them when they needed it the most. Besides giving enormous support to those close to her, she took a lively interest in making the community at large a better place. She spent countless hours cheerfully volunteering in a myriad of positions with the Museum of Arts and Sciences, the Macon Arts Alliance, Girl Scouts of Middle Georgia, Bibb County Mentors Project, Central Georgia Opera Guild, and many other organizations. Her numerous contributions to the arts and culture of Central Georgia were honored with the Macon Arts Alliance's Cultural Award in 2005. A gracious, welcoming hostess, Louise opened her home on numerous occasions.

She was a member of Morning Music Club and Macon Film Guild. By nature curious, Louise became a valued part of a Book Group composed of like-minded women.

Louise is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerome Lewis Kaplan; daughter Lise Kaplan (Eddie Wimberly) and son Billy Kaplan (Heather); grandchildren Eliza Freedman, Frank Kaplan, and Genevieve Kaplan; and step-grandchildren Megan Wimberly and Kate Wimberly. She is also survived by her brother Albert "Buddy" Schram (Peggy) and nephews Andrew Schram (Yuan Zhang) and Jeffrey Schram.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Israel in Macon, Georgia. The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Mentor's Project of Bibb County, P.O. Box 13750, Macon, Georgia 31208 or Centenary Community Ministries, 1290 College Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or the organization of the donor's choice.

Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola has charge of arrangements.





