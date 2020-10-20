Louise Virginia Simmons Pettis
April 22, 1932 - October 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Louise Virginia Simmons Pettis, 88, of Macon, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend Danny Gay officiating.
Daughter of the late William Henry and Mattie Lee Smith Simmons, Louise was born in Dry Branch, Georgia. She graduated from Smith High School in 1948 and attended Macon State College. After serving for 38 years, she retired as the Director of Underwriting for Georgia Farm Bureau and later retired from RE/MAX Realty in Macon as a Managing Broker. Louise was named Insurance Woman of the Year in 1973 and 1983, Regional Director of the National Association of Insurance Women, and served as the president of Middle Georgia Chapter CPCU three times. She was a licensed realtor and associate broker and served as President of the Women's Council of Realtors in 2000.
Louise faithfully attended Forest Hills UMC where she had served on the board of trustees and as the president of the Marshall Sunday School class. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her brothers, Sam Simmons and Thomas Simmons, and her sisters, Maggie Pettis Gladius Simmons.
Louise is survived by her children, Michael (Barbara) Pettis of Albany, Georgia and Ruthann (Kirk) Arnold of Macon; and nieces and nephews, Pam (Danny) Gay of Fitzgerald, Georgia, Steve Pettis of Byron, Georgia, David Garner, Sammy Simmons, Sharon Collins, Brenda Metz, Janis Johnson, Wonda Slayton, and Rachel Denise Butler.
