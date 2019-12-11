Lowell Eugene Warren
July 6, 1930 - December 9, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Lowell Warren, 89, entered into rest on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born on July 6, 1930, in Denver, Colorado, Lowell was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Sara Gobel Warren. He was the youngest of three children. Lowell entered the United States Air Force in 1949 and bravely fought during the Korean Conflict. During the 1960's he settled in Warner Robins, Georgia, where Lowell worked as an Electronic Technician on Robins Air Force Base before retiring in 1986.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Craig Whitlock of Big Tree, Montana; Richard Warren of Eufaula, Alabama; and Brett Warren of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, to include, Luke and Emily Warren.
A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Warren will be laid to rest in the Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
