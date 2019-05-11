Luann Marie Zehr Shaw Brown
September 19, 1950 - May 8, 2019
Musella, GA- Luann Marie Zehr Shaw Brown, 68, of Musella, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Born in Lowville, New York, she was the daughter of the late Gerard Zehr and Ellen Sarah Brenon Zehr. She was a Psychological Nurse Practitioner with River Edge Behavioral Health.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel J. Zehr.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband, Lamar Brown, Children, Robert Niles Shaw, Angela Shaw Verity(James), Christina Ann Brown Lashley(Chad) and Jason Alfred Brown(Angel), Siblings, Mary Ellen Dean, Linda Thomas (William), Joseph Michael Zehr and Lila Tabolt(Floyd) Sister in law, Carol Zehr . Grandchildren, Jake Verity, Kate Verity, Shane Verity, Neely Brown, Kylee Brown, Riley Brown, Elizabeth Brown, Roc Brown, Rhett Coleman, Payton Tomlinson(Jesse), Josh Neal, and Madisen Watt.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Drive, Warner Robins, Ga. 31088.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2019