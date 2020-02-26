Luci Dudley
May 28, 1952 - February 17, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- On Monday, 17 February, 2020, Luci Dudley gained her wings and traveled home to be with Jesus. While those remaining here are hurting, she is at peace. She is kneeling at the feet of Jesus and watching out for her friends and family.
Luci was born on 28 May 1952 in Jasper, Florida, to the late Dave Dudley and Janie Mae Morgan West and was raised by her foster parents, Charlie and Mary Liza Jordan. Upon graduating high school, she joined the United States Air Force where she obtained the rank of Sergeant. Luci received an honorable discharge in 1985. She then moved to Warner Robins and started working at Robins Air Force Base; she received multiple awards at both jobs. Luci retired in 2012 with more friends than she could count. She touched many lives leaving many lifetime impressions. Luci loved gardening and her dogs who she treated as her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her foster parents; and dogs, Fluffy, Trish Ann, and Lil Luci.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Lorrine Montgomery; nephews, Stan (Sheila) and Thaddeus Montgomery; great-niece, Shakarie; her dog, Precious; and many, many friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2020