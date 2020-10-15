1/1
Lucile Bailey Saulsberry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucile Bailey Saulsberry
April 29, 1930 - October 2, 2020
Macon, GA-
Mrs. Lucile Bailey Saulsberry was born in Macon, Georgia on Tuesday, April 29, 1930 to the late Will and Queen Mitchell Bailey.
Mrs. Saulsberry attended school through the third grade and then left to work on the base to help support her family. She was a very self-taught individual and learned how to read and write on her own. During her working years she worked at the Idle Hour Golf & Country Club, Pinebrook Inn & Macon Brickyard eventually going on to work for Delta Airlines.
During her lifetime she also briefly lived in Atlanta, Georgia with her son Richard back in 1973, and then left there returning back to Macon, GA to marry Mr. Robert Saulsberry. Mrs. Saulsberry was a very loving and giving individual, and could be in the kitchen cooking even at the age of 90. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and helped to care for three of her grandchildren until she left this earth.
On Friday, October 2, 2020, our matriarch, Lucile Saulsberry, departed from this life to join those who went before her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Robert Saulsberry; her son, Christopher Bailey, Graylin Saulsberry ; and her daughter, Pastor Arrmentfurt Collier.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Allen of Atlanta, GA, Shirley Thompkins, Rosalee Saulsberry, Althea S. Collier; her sons, Richard Bailey of Memphis, TN, Robert Wesley Saulsberry;
12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Cemetery, Lizella, GA.
Hutchings Service


View the online memorial for Lucile Bailey Saulsberry


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cherry Blossom Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved