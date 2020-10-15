Lucile Bailey SaulsberryApril 29, 1930 - October 2, 2020Macon, GA-Mrs. Lucile Bailey Saulsberry was born in Macon, Georgia on Tuesday, April 29, 1930 to the late Will and Queen Mitchell Bailey.Mrs. Saulsberry attended school through the third grade and then left to work on the base to help support her family. She was a very self-taught individual and learned how to read and write on her own. During her working years she worked at the Idle Hour Golf & Country Club, Pinebrook Inn & Macon Brickyard eventually going on to work for Delta Airlines.During her lifetime she also briefly lived in Atlanta, Georgia with her son Richard back in 1973, and then left there returning back to Macon, GA to marry Mr. Robert Saulsberry. Mrs. Saulsberry was a very loving and giving individual, and could be in the kitchen cooking even at the age of 90. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and helped to care for three of her grandchildren until she left this earth.On Friday, October 2, 2020, our matriarch, Lucile Saulsberry, departed from this life to join those who went before her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Robert Saulsberry; her son, Christopher Bailey, Graylin Saulsberry ; and her daughter, Pastor Arrmentfurt Collier.She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Allen of Atlanta, GA, Shirley Thompkins, Rosalee Saulsberry, Althea S. Collier; her sons, Richard Bailey of Memphis, TN, Robert Wesley Saulsberry;12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.Graveside services are 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Cemetery, Lizella, GA.Hutchings Service