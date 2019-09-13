Lucile Green
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Lucile Green will be held 4 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church. Pastor Derrick Thomas will officiate and Rev. Randy Greene will serve as the Eulogist. Interment services will follow in the Sons of Wisdom- Daughters of Light Society (County Line) Cemetery, Baldwin County. Mrs. Green, 88, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Survivors include six children; one sister; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019