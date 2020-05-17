Lucille Ann "Lou" Ware
December 4, 1935 - May 15, 2020
Dahlonega, GA- After a brief illness and a long, wonderful life, Mrs. Lucille Ann (Lou) Ware was called home on Friday, May 15, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, Harvey Ware; her son, Harvey Ware Jr.; and her mother and father, Ann and Marcel Dalesio. She is survived by her son, Danny Ware (Elaine); daughter, Cheryl Morrison (Terry); foster daughter, Julie Raykovics; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Miller (Jeff), Mary Ware (Jeni), Joshua Ware (Lily), Zachary Ware (Jordan), and Monicah Edison; two great grandsons, Benjamin Miller and Ezra Ware; sister-in-law, Linda Sue Vinup (Terry); brother-in-law, Mark Ware (Ann); and her fur baby, Emmy.
The daughter of U.S. immigrants, Mrs. Ware was born on December 4, 1935, and raised in The Bronx, New York. Lou graduated from the Thorpe Secretarial School (Dominican Sisters of Sparkill) in 1954 and joined the United States Air Force in August of 1956. She proudly served as a Communications Specialist/Teletype Operator for three years. Her military service took her to San Antonio, Texas; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Syracuse, New York. While in the Air Force, she met and married her husband of sixty years, Harvey.
As an Air Force family, Mrs. Ware dedicated herself to raising her family in many locations to include North Carolina, Missouri, Germany, Alabama, and settling in Warner Robins, Georgia for almost fifty years. Mrs. Ware's life was guided by her love and compassion for children. For over twenty years, she managed the children's nursery care at the Church of God in Warner Robins. Additionally, she was a substitute elementary school teacher for the Houston County School System for twenty-five years. Along with her husband, Lou also fostered many Houston County children, providing much needed love and care to those most in need. When her children were younger, she served as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts of America and volunteered for the Girl Scouts Association. Mrs. Ware was also a committed member to the Warner Robins Lion's Club.
Lou enjoyed gardening in her flower beds and traveling and camping across the country in an RV with husband and dog. Her greatest pleasures were times spent with her family and friends celebrating milestones, life, fun, and fellowship.
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and the family's desire to ensure the health of Mrs. Ware's friends and family, a small private service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Magnolia Park Cemetery where Lou will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.