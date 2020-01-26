Lucille C. Thorpe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille C. Thorpe.
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lucille C. Thorpe
Macon, Ga- Graveside services for Lucille C. Thorpe will be held 11am Monday January 27, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Ms. Thorpe, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Survivors include: two children, Nora Buckner and Roland J. Thorpe, Jr.; two sisters, Angela Frye and LaSanna Cornelius; two brothers, Abraham (Josephine) Cornelius, Jr and Bobby (Alma) Cornelius; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.


View the online memorial for Lucille C. Thorpe
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.