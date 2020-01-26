Lucille C. Thorpe
Macon, Ga- Graveside services for Lucille C. Thorpe will be held 11am Monday January 27, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Ms. Thorpe, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Survivors include: two children, Nora Buckner and Roland J. Thorpe, Jr.; two sisters, Angela Frye and LaSanna Cornelius; two brothers, Abraham (Josephine) Cornelius, Jr and Bobby (Alma) Cornelius; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
View the online memorial for Lucille C. Thorpe
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020