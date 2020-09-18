1/1
Lucille Clance Jones
Lucille Clance Jones
Dec. 03, 1924 - Sept. 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Lucille Clance Jones, 95, of Macon, passed away on September 15, 2020. Graveside services to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Her granddaughter, Reverend Kristie Stricker will officiate. The family will greet friends after the service.
Mrs. Jones was born in Twiggs County, Georgia to the late Lafayette and Mary Lou Clance. She worked for over 20 years as a secretary for Bearings and Drives Company and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Gerald Jones, and three children; Peggy Lindsey, Gary Evans, and Cheryl Dalton.
Left to cherish her memory are seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
The service will be live streamed on Facebook, at FairHaven Funeral Home- Macon page.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
