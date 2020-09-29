1/
Lucille Dent
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Dent
July 2, 1921 - September 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Lucille M. Dent, 99, of Dublin passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. A graveside service will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM the Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Cancer Research, United Cerebral Palsy of Macon, or Liberty United Methodist Church.
Lucille was born July 2, 1921 to the late Homer R. Massey and Altha V. Marsh. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Dent; two grandsons; nine great grandchildren; and six great great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Clayton R. Dent; and granddaughter, Wendy Atkins.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and view full obituary.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Lucille Dent



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved