Lucille Dent
July 2, 1921 - September 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Lucille M. Dent, 99, of Dublin passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. A graveside service will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM the Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Cancer Research, United Cerebral Palsy of Macon, or Liberty United Methodist Church.
Lucille was born July 2, 1921 to the late Homer R. Massey and Altha V. Marsh. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Dent; two grandsons; nine great grandchildren; and six great great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Clayton R. Dent; and granddaughter, Wendy Atkins.
