Lucille Dugger Allgood
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Dugger Allgood
April 10, 1933 - May 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Lucille D. Allgood will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Allgood retired from Robins Air Force Base. Services will be private.
Survivors: daughter, Patricia Preston; grandchildren, Roger Preston, Stephanie Preston and Tiffany Preston; sister, Leola Carnegie; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Lucille Dugger Allgood


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved