Lucille Dugger Allgood
April 10, 1933 - May 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Lucille D. Allgood will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Allgood retired from Robins Air Force Base. Services will be private.
Survivors: daughter, Patricia Preston; grandchildren, Roger Preston, Stephanie Preston and Tiffany Preston; sister, Leola Carnegie; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Lucille Dugger Allgood
April 10, 1933 - May 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Lucille D. Allgood will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Allgood retired from Robins Air Force Base. Services will be private.
Survivors: daughter, Patricia Preston; grandchildren, Roger Preston, Stephanie Preston and Tiffany Preston; sister, Leola Carnegie; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Lucille Dugger Allgood
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.