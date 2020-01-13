Lucille Farmer Jean
August 24, 1929 - January 11, 2020
Gray, GA- Lucille "Lucy" Farmer Jean, 90, of Gray, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 11:00 AM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray GA, 31032. The Reverend Barry Collins will be officiating. Interment will follow at 4:00PM at Shadow Lawn Cemetery in LaGrange, Georgia.
Lucy was born to the late Beatrice Grizzle Farmer and James Ware Farmer. She was predeceased by her husband, brother and sisters. Lucy also enjoyed reading, sewing and sports. She was devoted to her grandchildren. Lucy was a member of the Gray United Methodist Church and the Bible Study SS Class.
Lucy is survived by her daughters, Pamela J. Gutt (Michael) of Atlanta and Nancy J. O'Brien (Patrick) of Macon; son, Richard Lee Jean (Cheryl) of Gray; grandchildren, David Gutt (Nadia) of Atlanta, Sara Gutt of Newport Beach, California, Rob Jean (Rachel) of Gray, John Jean of Gray, Katie O'Brien Berg (Brad) of Macon and Maggie O'Brien of Athens; great grandchild, Riverly Ann Jean of Gray.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Connie Collins and Judy McMillon for their loving care and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care Options, 486 New Street, Macon GA, 31201.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 13, 2020