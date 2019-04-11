Mrs. Lucille J. Brown
June 30, 1929 - April 6, 2019
Macon , GA- Former First Lady Lucille J. Brown; wife of the late Pastor Matthew Brown, Sr. of Macon, Georgia, died Saturday morning surrounded by her children and grandchildren. A Memorial Wake will be held on Friday, April 12th 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Beulah Baptist Church, Macon GA
The Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 PM at Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church Macon GA.
Services entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home. Macon
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 11, 2019