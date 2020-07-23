Lucille Marie Mayo
November 22, 1921 - July 21, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Lucille was born in Dixon, Illinois to Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Emma Levar Rothenhafer. She lived most of her childhood and early adult years in Illinois. She married Thurman Watkins in 1964 and moved to the North Georgia area, where she said the mountains of North Georgia are the prettiest she'd ever witnessed. She moved to Middle Georgia in the early 1980s where she met and married Clarence "Bo" Mayo. Settling into the Macon area, where she found her calling, becoming a Foster Grandparent with the Foster Grandparent Program of Bibb County. She committed 20 years to the program, helping teach hundreds of children to learn to read and the value of a good book.
Lucille had a servants heart and spent most of her life volunteering in some capacity, with different organizations like The United Way, The American Red Cross, Meal on Wheels and the Foster Grandparent Program. She received numerous awards for her service and dedication, and for selflessly giving back to her community. Never having any children of her own, Lucille poured her heart into her extended family of Nieces and Nephews, cousins and those she encountered through her volunteering. She was always one to show up, the last one to leave and always offered you a warm hug and a big smile. She loved collecting stuffed animals. She was always recognized for her deep infectious laugh. Standing only 4'11, that laugh was bigger than someone twice her size.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Thurman Watkins; brother and sister in law, Robert and Eunice Raines, nephew Steve Raines, her niece Benda June Kitchens, and her second husband Clarence Watkins Mayo,
She is survived by her nephew Danny (Vicki Raines) of Griffin, Mike(Mary)Raines (Trion, GA), Great Nieces, Lindsey English(Kevin) of Griffin, Kim Reid (Todd Chapman) of Juliette, Great Nephews William "Billy" Kitchens(Erin) of Forsyth, William Mark Kitchens(Plano,Texas), Great-Great Nieces and Nephew, Kaelyn(Ethan) Mitchell of Juliette, Kristina Reid of Juliette, Lylllahjane and Wilkin English of Griffin and soon to be Great-Great-Great Nephew, Easton Charles Mitchell, along with numerous cousins and friends. Lucille may not have had many relatives in blood, but she had countless in heart. We will keep her within our heart forever.
Father Wright of St. Joseph's Catholic Church will administer a final prayer. The family is planning a celebration of life for Friday August 1st. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made the United Way of Central GA Literacy Program, Foster Grandparents Program of Central Georgia, Meals on Wheels of Central Georgia or simply buy a book in Lucille's honor.
Friends may sign the online www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Lucille Marie Mayo