Lucille P. Gilliand
December 11, 1922 - February 14, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Lucille P. Gilliand, 96, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:00pm at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Following the service Ms. Lucille will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Lucille was born on December 11, 1922 in Albertville, Alabama to the late Amanda Lott and Jesse Phillips. Lucille was a kind hearted woman who brought a smile to many faces. She was an avid gardener who loved to plant and grow flowers. Lucille also loved to fish and tell fishing stories to her family. She also loved to travel the country with her best friend Nancy.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers; Lawrence Phillips, Ollie Phillips, and Jessie Phillips; best friend Nancy Earnest.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her loving daughter Carol Meek, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019