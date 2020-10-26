1/1
Lucinda Teresa "Cindy" Ralston
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Lucinda "Cindy" Teresa Ralston
December 5, 1950 - October 24, 2020
Fayetteville, Georgia- A highly dedicated mother, aunt, grandmother, sister, and friend, Cindy Ralston passed away at Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville, Georgia. She was 69 years old.
The daughter of the late Charles and Helen Ralston, Cindy was born in Waterloo, New York. Known for her caring demeanor, she worked as a gifted nurse with a servant's heart at Houston Medical Center for many years before her retirement. She also enjoyed dancing to her favorite songs and making memories with family.
In addition to her parents, her siblings, Maxine Owens, Michael Ralston, Paul Conley (Elsa); her Cocker Spaniel, "Jasmine" and her Jack Russell Terrier, "Zoe" preceded Cindy in death.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her daughter, Emily Hodge (Matt) and her children, Lillian and Olivia; daughter, Amanda Banks (Matthew) and her children, Elijah and Brooks; siblings, Charles (Michele), William, and James Ralston; nieces, Kimberly Ross and her children, Natalee Townsend and Fynn Ross; Sarah Mitchell (Joe) and her children, Owen and Alfie; Bridget Fullwood (David) and her children, Gabriela, Luca, and Gianna; Alexandra Hogan (Connor) and her children, Xander, Charly, Gunnar; Caitlin Ralston; Theresa Latham (Jeff) and her son, Jace; nephews, Paulie Conley and his son, Noah; Kevin Conley (Liza) and his sons, Milo and Gus; and her kitty cats, "Chipper" and "Chloe".
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Magnolia Park Cemetery where Ms. Ralston will be laid to rest.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Lucinda "Cindy" Teresa Ralston to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
