Lucretia Martese Gray-Ross
|
October 2, 1981 - February 28, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Services for Lucretia Martese Gray-Ross are 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Community Church of God, Macon, Georgia with interment at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 4, 2019