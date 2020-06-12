Lucy Etheridge Miller
November 24, 1925 - June 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Long-time Macon resident Lucy Etheridge Miller, 94, died June 11 at her daughter's home in Kathleen. Services will be held at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street in Macon at 3 pm Saturday, followed by graveside services at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Toomsboro, GA
Lucy was born November 24, 1925 in McIntyre, GA to the late Tim and Maxie Etheridge. She enjoyed a long working career spanning 7 decades, beginning at age 16 when she moved to Macon and was proud to be employed in Civilian Payroll at Wellston Air Force base – now RAFB. After 20 years in that role, she began working for the IRS in Macon for 10 years, then volunteered for several years, and finally completed her career with 26 years at Pool Orthodontics in Warner Robins. She brought joy to everyone who worked with her.
She was a long-time member of Vineville Baptist Church, active in her Joy Sunday School class and XYZ. She passed a deep understanding of faith in Christ on to her children and grandchildren.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Joel Frank Miller; her brothers John Thomas Etheridge, Ivey Merritt Etheridge, and William Fernie Etheridge; and her sister Lucille Etheridge.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amy Miller Braun (Harry) and Kima Miller Pool (Gary); six grandchildren, Andrew Braun (Kate), Alan Braun, Harrison Braun, Brannon Pool (Sabrina), Rebecca Pool Evatt (Rustin), and Mary Ivy Pool Smith (Hunt); and two great-grandchildren, Luke Evatt and Adelaide Marie Braun.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lucy Etheridge Miller
November 24, 1925 - June 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Long-time Macon resident Lucy Etheridge Miller, 94, died June 11 at her daughter's home in Kathleen. Services will be held at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street in Macon at 3 pm Saturday, followed by graveside services at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Toomsboro, GA
Lucy was born November 24, 1925 in McIntyre, GA to the late Tim and Maxie Etheridge. She enjoyed a long working career spanning 7 decades, beginning at age 16 when she moved to Macon and was proud to be employed in Civilian Payroll at Wellston Air Force base – now RAFB. After 20 years in that role, she began working for the IRS in Macon for 10 years, then volunteered for several years, and finally completed her career with 26 years at Pool Orthodontics in Warner Robins. She brought joy to everyone who worked with her.
She was a long-time member of Vineville Baptist Church, active in her Joy Sunday School class and XYZ. She passed a deep understanding of faith in Christ on to her children and grandchildren.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Joel Frank Miller; her brothers John Thomas Etheridge, Ivey Merritt Etheridge, and William Fernie Etheridge; and her sister Lucille Etheridge.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amy Miller Braun (Harry) and Kima Miller Pool (Gary); six grandchildren, Andrew Braun (Kate), Alan Braun, Harrison Braun, Brannon Pool (Sabrina), Rebecca Pool Evatt (Rustin), and Mary Ivy Pool Smith (Hunt); and two great-grandchildren, Luke Evatt and Adelaide Marie Braun.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lucy Etheridge Miller
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 12, 2020.