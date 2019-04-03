Bishop Lucy M. Smith Torres
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bishop Lucy M. Smith Torres.
10/09/1950 - 03/29/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Bishop Lucy M. Smith Torres received a higher call from God on Friday, March 29, 2019. Homegoing Services will conclude on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 12 Noon at Peach County High Auditorium.
Visitation: Friday, April 5, 2019, in the Sanctuary of Liberty Praise Ministries, 211 Davidson Drive, Fort Valley from 5:00 - 7:00 PM.
More info: cjedwardsfuneralhome.com
Her survivors include 9 children; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grand; 2 sisters and 1 brother. A host of other relatives.
Edwards Funeral Home, Fort Valley, GA
View the online memorial for Bishop Lucy M. Smith Torres
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.
409 Preston Street
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-8848
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019