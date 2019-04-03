Bishop Lucy M. Smith Torres (1950 - 2019)
Bishop Lucy M. Smith Torres
10/09/1950 - 03/29/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Bishop Lucy M. Smith Torres received a higher call from God on Friday, March 29, 2019. Homegoing Services will conclude on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 12 Noon at Peach County High Auditorium.
Visitation: Friday, April 5, 2019, in the Sanctuary of Liberty Praise Ministries, 211 Davidson Drive, Fort Valley from 5:00 - 7:00 PM.
Her survivors include 9 children; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grand; 2 sisters and 1 brother. A host of other relatives.
Edwards Funeral Home, Fort Valley, GA


Funeral Home
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.
409 Preston Street
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-8848
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019
