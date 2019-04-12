Lucy Mae Bryant
July 15, 1938 - April 4, 2019
Atlanta/Jeffersonville, GA- Funeral services will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at Faulks Chapel Baptist Church in Jeffersonville at 2pm. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday from 1pm -7pm. Paschal Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
181 N Church St
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-2312
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2019