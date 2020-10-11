Lucy Thompson Mullis
April 27, 1934 - October 5, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Lucy Thompson Mullis passed from this life on the morning of October 5, 2020 in At Home Assisting Living in Cochran at the age of 86. Preceding Lucy in death were her parents, Oscar Thompson and Annie Maude Thompson as well as several siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Born on April 27, 1934, on a farm in Laurens County outside of Dublin, Georgia, Lucy made her home in Hawkinsville, Georgia. In her younger years, she was a floor manager at a shirt factory before becoming a hairdresser. Lucy owned her own business, Lucy's Beauty Shop, in Hawkinsville where she cut, styled, permed, and dyed hair for over 30 years. Lucy was a member of Lake Blackshear Baptist Church where her husband, Curtis, was a Deacon.
Lucy had a creative mind, always finding new crafts and projects to work on. Her favorite pastimes included remodeling her home and spending time in her garden. She loved lake living and taught many people on Lake Blackshear how to fish and ski. Boating was a passion of Lucy's and she treasured her time on or near the water. She had a love for dogs and she loved small children.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years Curtis Mullis; daughter Gail Hopkins (Mike) of Warner Robins; sister, Betty Evans; grandchildren, Candace, Kyle, and Lauren Hopkins; great granddaughter Imogen; a great grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requires that attendees wear masks and observe social distancing.
Visitation for Lucy will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at McCullough Funeral Home. Following visitation, the funeral service will start at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Burial will take place immediately after the service at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Brother Phil Streetman will officiate the service.
The family will accept flowers at the funeral home or donations may be given in memory of Lucy to the Alzheimer's Association
, 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for Lucy Thompson Mullis