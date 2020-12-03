Luellen Justice Pounds

March 26, 1941 - November 26, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Luellen Justice Pounds, 79, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving night, November 26th.

Mrs. Pounds was the wife of the late William C. Pounds, Jr. and the mother of the late Valeria Zellner.

She leaves to cherish her legacy: three children, Jamie Pounds-Thomas (Timothy), Carol P. Trent, both of Macon and William C. Pounds III, Buford, GA; 4 sisters, 2 brothers, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Services are 2:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.

Family contact: Jamie Thomas, 2323 Reedy Creek Road, Forsyth, GA 31029.

Hutchings Service





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store