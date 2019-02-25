Lula Mae Brown
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula Mae Brown.
08/07/1928 - 02/21/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Funeral Services for Lula Mae Brown will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 1:00 pm at Glorious Hope Primitive Baptist Church, Marshallville, GA.
Survivors include 6 children: Betty Ficklin, Geraldine Holloway, Julius Brown, III, Sylvia Ann Brown, Larry Brown, and Aaron Brown.
Edwards Funeral Home
View the online memorial for Lula Mae Brown
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.
409 Preston Street
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-8848
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2019