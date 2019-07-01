Lula Mae Brown
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Lula Mae Brown will be held 2 PM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Ronald Brown will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Brown, 97, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Survivors includes her two children, Bernard C. (Patricia) Brown and Ronnie Brown; daughter in law, Tethel Brown; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on July 1, 2019