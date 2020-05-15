Lula Mae Jones
1926 - 2020
Lula Mae Jones
October 27, 1926 - May 11, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Private Graveside services for Lula Mae Jones will be 12 noon, Saturday, May 16th at Fuller Family Cemetery on Worsham Road in Culloden.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.


Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Fuller Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
