Lula Mae Jones
October 27, 1926 - May 11, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Private Graveside services for Lula Mae Jones will be 12 noon, Saturday, May 16th at Fuller Family Cemetery on Worsham Road in Culloden.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.