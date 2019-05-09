Lula Mae Myrick
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Lula Mae Myrick will be held 11 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Primitive Baptist Church, Eatonton, Georgia. Elder H. G. Terry will officiate. Interment services will follow at Eastside Eatonton City Cemetery. Mrs. Myrick, 92, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Survivors includes her three children, Magnolia Harrell-Caldwell (James), Freddie Lee Myrick and Mary Ann Myrick-Jones (Alfonza); seven grandchildren: a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019