December 7, 1922 - August 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Lula R. Sharpe, 97, of Macon, passed away August 16, 2020. A graveside service will be August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Lulu is survived by her grandson, Ken Waters (Linda) of Macon, Georgia; great grandson, Dustin H. Waters of Macon, Georgia; two great-great granddaughters, Cohen Bohannon and Tiffany DeVane; step great-great grandchildren, Erica DeVane, Lanson Wright and William Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Lula Reeves; daughter, Evelyn Wade; two brothers, Austin Reeves and Buck Reeves.
Lula retired from Robins Air Force Base where she was a computer operator. She was a member of the VFW and the DAV.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
