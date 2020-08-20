Lula Sharpe
December 7, 1922 - August 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Lula R. Sharpe, 97, of Macon, passed away August 16, 2020. A graveside service will be August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Lulu is survived by her grandson, Ken Waters (Linda) of Macon, Georgia; great grandson, Dustin H. Waters of Macon, Georgia; two great-great granddaughters, Cohen Bohannon and Tiffany DeVane; step great-great grandchildren, Erica DeVane, Lanson Wright and William Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Lula Reeves; daughter, Evelyn Wade; two brothers, Austin Reeves and Buck Reeves.
Lula retired from Robins Air Force Base where she was a computer operator. She was a member of the VFW and the DAV.
