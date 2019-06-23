Lula Zemansky
October 11, 1924 - June 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Lula B. Zemansky, 94, of Macon, Georgia (formerly of Fort Smith) passed from this life June 12, 2019 in Macon. She was born October 11, 1924, in Ola, Arkansas to the late Barnie and Azel Lewis. Lula, along with her late husband Robert, owned and operated Paladin Restaurant in Tampa, Florida.
Lula is survived by her daughter Norma Jean Marshall of Macon, Georgia, and her son-in law, Jones Marshall and two grandsons; Robert and Carl (June) and two great granddaughters, Ava and Ariya. She was preceded by her brothers; JW Lewis, James Lewis, and Barnie B. Lewis and her sister, Daisy Hutto. She is survived by sisters; Thelma Connelly, and Dorothy Connelly.
A memorial graveside service will be 11:00am Monday, June 24, 2019 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Lula Zemansky
Published in The Telegraph on June 23, 2019