Luna Alexandria Winstead
June 15, 2012 - July 6, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Luna Alexandria Winstead, 7, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Medical Center Navicient Health in Macon. Services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with entombment immediately following at Parkway Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the GoFundMe page setup for Luna.
Luna was born on June 15, 2012 in Warner Robins to Mat Winstead and Amy Fowler. She was a rising second grader at Hill Top Elementary School. Luna loved her teachers and Hill Top family. She truly enjoyed learning. Her favorite thing to do was watch Adventure Time and YouTube videos. Luna was a very active and outgoing seven-year-old. She loved to dance, sing and swim every chance she could. She was fearless little lady, who never backed down from a challenge. Luna enjoyed her chocolate milk, taking selfies and running.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Mat Winstead of Warner Robins and Amy Fowler of Kathleen; maternal grandmother: Rebecca Plows (Ken) of Bonaire; maternal grandfather: Gary Fowler of Warner Robins; paternal grandmother: Kat Messier (Joe) of Bonaire; paternal grandfather: Chris Winstead of Korea; maternal great-grandmother: Sharon Bentley of Spartanburg, SC; paternal great-grandmother: Sandra Lee Oster of Bonaire; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
