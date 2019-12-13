Lurine R. Walsh
June 17, 1951 - December 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Lurine R. Walsh, 68, passed away December 11, 2019 in Macon, GA. Funeral services will be held 3 pm Saturday December 14, 2109 at Friendship Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Smith and Rev. Charles Carter will be officiating.
Mrs. Walsh was born in Alma, GA to the late Johnnie and Vernese Shadron Rozar. She was a member of the Assembly of God in Jeffersonville and was employed at the Huddle House in Jeffersonville for 18 years. Mrs. Walsh enjoyed spending time with her family she loved fishing, tending to her flowers and rose bushes, and playing the guitar.
Survivors include her loving husband Gary Walsh; son, Casey (Sarah Paul) Sapp, Patrick Walsh, and Rodney Walsh; daughter, Tammy Sapp and Tonya Thompson; grandchildren, Olivia Sapp, Jaylee Sapp, Brent Hall, Brittney Hall, Nicole Sapp, Gaberial Walsh, Lexi Hollis, Cole Connely, R.J. Walsh, Daniel Thompson, Joseph Thompson, David Thompson, and Benjamin Thompson; special sister, Patsy Creamer.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Friendship Baptist Church.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019