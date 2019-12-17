Luther Baldwin
1939 - 2019
Philadelphia, PA- Luther Baldwin passed away December 11, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA. A celebration of Luther's life will occur Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Monumental Baptist Church, 4948 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139. Service:11:00 AM with viewing from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Luther was a 1957 graduate of Ballard Hudson High School.
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, one daughter, two sons, a grandson and a host of relatives and friends including his Macon, Georgia family, Dr. Mary Stenson, Hubert Banks and Clara Chandler.
Wood Funeral Home, Philadelphia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019