Luther E. "Jack" Morrison, Jr.
July 10, 1932 - February 15, 2020
Gray, GA- Luther E. "Jack" Morrison, Jr., 87, of Gray, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, with the Reverend Randy Darnell officiating. The family will greet friends and host a reception following the service.
Jack was a 1951 graduate of Mary Persons High School where he lettered in football. He retired from Mulberry Provision Company with 41 years of service.
Jack is survived by his three sons, Mike Morrison, Mitch Morrison (Donna), and Jeff Morrison, all of Jones County; four grandchildren, Chris Morrison of Jones County, Jeff Morrison (Stephanie) of Jones County, April Hardee (Scott) of Warner Robins, and Timothy Morrison of Jones County; five great grandchildren, Johnathan, Hannah, Jaime, Stormie, and River, and one more on the way; five siblings, Mae Hilburn of Macon, Charles Morrison of Gordon, Dottie Moore of Forsyth, Ann Jones of Macon, and Johnnie Morrison (Linda) of Monroe County; former wife, Betty Woodruff Morrison Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2020