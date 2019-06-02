Luther Earl Salter
April 27, 1944 - June 1, 2019
Buena Vista, Georgia- Luther Earl Salter, 75 of Buena Vista, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Graveside service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Alligood Cemetery, Dexter, Georgia. The family will have a time of visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. till 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2019 in Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon.
The full obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon,com.,
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Luther Earl Salter
Published in The Telegraph on June 2, 2019